Fire erupts at Karachi’s Victoria Market

KARACHI: A fire broke out at Karachi’s famous Queen Victoria Market Wednesday morning, according to police and Fire Brigade officials.

After being informed, four fire tenders have reached the market to extinguish the inferno. A road between Zainab Market and Fawara Chowk has been closed for all kinds of traffic temporarily. The traffic police have provided diversions and directed the traffic through alternative routes.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the inferno and directed the KMC administrator and commissioner Karachi to extinguish the inferno immediately.

He also sought a comprehensive report relating to the market blaze and said that there should be no causality in the inferno.



Karachi Cooperative Market fire caused loss worth Rs5-10 billion



Earlier on November 15, the number of shops gutted in the Saddar Cooperative Market fire had reached 300-400, according to traders.

The traders, whose businesses were reduced to ashes in the Cooperative Market fire a day ago, had cited a short-circuit as a possible reason behind this incident.

Per details, 90% of the market and warehouse were destroyed and a loss worth Rs5-10 billion had been incurred.

Traders had lamented that despite such a hefty loss, no official visited the place.