 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Fire erupts at Karachi’s Victoria Market

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Fire at Karachis Victoria Market in Saddar.
Fire at Karachi's Victoria Market in Saddar.
  • Four fire tenders have reached the market to extinguish the blaze.
  • Sindh CM directs KMC administrator and commissioner to take immediate action.
  • There should be no causality in the inferno, says Murad Ali Shah.    

KARACHI: A fire broke out at Karachi’s famous Queen Victoria Market Wednesday morning, according to police and Fire Brigade officials.

After being informed, four fire tenders have reached the market to extinguish the inferno. A road between Zainab Market and Fawara Chowk has been closed for all kinds of traffic temporarily. The traffic police have provided diversions and directed the traffic through alternative routes.

Related items

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the inferno and directed the KMC administrator and commissioner Karachi to extinguish the inferno immediately. 

He also sought a comprehensive report relating to the market blaze and said that there should be no causality in the inferno.

Karachi Cooperative Market fire caused loss worth Rs5-10 billion

Earlier on November 15, the number of shops gutted in the Saddar Cooperative Market fire had reached 300-400, according to traders.

The traders, whose businesses were reduced to ashes in the Cooperative Market fire a day ago, had cited a short-circuit as a possible reason behind this incident.

Per details, 90% of the market and warehouse were destroyed and a loss worth Rs5-10 billion had been incurred.

Traders had lamented that despite such a hefty loss, no official visited the place.

More From Pakistan:

Bill on electronic voting machines deferred

Bill on electronic voting machines deferred
Pakistan condemns restrictions imposed on Friday prayers in India

Pakistan condemns restrictions imposed on Friday prayers in India
Live updates on joint session: Shehbaz calls EVMs 'evil and vicious machines'

Live updates on joint session: Shehbaz calls EVMs 'evil and vicious machines'
Nazim Jokhio's killing and the feudal mindset

Nazim Jokhio's killing and the feudal mindset
Punjab minister wants FIA action against fake air quality data

Punjab minister wants FIA action against fake air quality data
Ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim is in ‘direct contact’ with Nawaz Sharif: son

Ex-CJ GB Rana Shamim is in ‘direct contact’ with Nawaz Sharif: son
NA-133 by-poll: LHC dismisses pleas of PTI’s Jamshed Cheema, wife

NA-133 by-poll: LHC dismisses pleas of PTI’s Jamshed Cheema, wife
IMF demands five major prior actions to resume loan facility: Shaukat Tarin

IMF demands five major prior actions to resume loan facility: Shaukat Tarin
Joint session: Govt hoping to get laws passed as Opposition strategises against PTI’s move

Joint session: Govt hoping to get laws passed as Opposition strategises against PTI’s move
Keeping political rivalry aside, Hamza Shahbaz visits Shujaat Hussain at hospital

Keeping political rivalry aside, Hamza Shahbaz visits Shujaat Hussain at hospital

President calls joint Parliament session tomorrow as govt seeks to pass several bills

President calls joint Parliament session tomorrow as govt seeks to pass several bills
WATCH: PM Imran Khan speaks of conviction sportsmen have for victory

WATCH: PM Imran Khan speaks of conviction sportsmen have for victory

Latest

view all