Wednesday Nov 17 2021
Olivia Wilde steps out to support beau Harry Styles in his concert merch

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Wilde was seen rocking Styles' Love on Tour concert merch in LA on Novemver 16

Olivia Wilde proved her love and support for beau Harry Styles on November 16, stepping out Los Angeles in his Love on Tour concert merch, reported People.

The Booksmart director was photographed grabbing coffee at an LA Starbucks outlet in a cream-colours t-shirt with Styles’ distinctive merch bunnies on it. The shirt also had the words LOVE ON TOUR splashed across the front in bright orange.

Just a day before, Wilde was also spotted cheering her man on at his San Diego concert, where she was present with her kids Otis, 7, and Daisy, 5.

Wilde shares her two kids with her ex-husband Jason Sudeikis.

This is the second time that Wilde has been photographed rocking Styles merchandise; she was earlier seen wearing a black hoodie that said ‘Treat People with Kindness’.

She has also been photographed wearing the Watermelon Sugar singer’s gold cross necklace at the Gucci Love Parade in LA earlier this month.


