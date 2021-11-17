 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Nov 17 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp to notify users of ‘unknown business contact’ messages

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

WhatsApp to notify users of ‘unknown business contact’ messages

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out another feature update, which will notify its users before an unknown business account tries to contact them, WABetainfo reported Wednesday.

Users might wonder that since WhatsApp already shows an alert whenever an unknown user contacts them what is new in the latest update.

“The new feature shows a message at the bottom of the chat, informing you that the user is not saved in your contact list,” explained the WhatsApp news tracker.

Earlier, the notification "user not in your contact list" appeared under the latest incoming message from the user.

The new feature will enable WhatsApp users to add the new business accounts to their contact list or block them.

However, the feature is available to only certain beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android, so those who cannot see their version updated must wait for more activations and updates.

More From Sci-Tech:

Snapchat, Spotify, Discord down: users flood social media with memes

Snapchat, Spotify, Discord down: users flood social media with memes
Snapchat, Discord, Spotify down in Pakistan

Snapchat, Discord, Spotify down in Pakistan

WhatsApp update brings a new group icon

WhatsApp update brings a new group icon
WhatsApp reportedly working on new apps for Windows, macOS

WhatsApp reportedly working on new apps for Windows, macOS
WhatsApp fixes text field bug when sending GIFs

WhatsApp fixes text field bug when sending GIFs

WhatsApp introduces new way to help users with their businesses

WhatsApp introduces new way to help users with their businesses
Digital Youth Summit 2021: Entrepreneurs, investors highlight potential in Pakistan's digital economy

Digital Youth Summit 2021: Entrepreneurs, investors highlight potential in Pakistan's digital economy
Will WhatsApp allow you to hide 'last seen' status from specific people?

Will WhatsApp allow you to hide 'last seen' status from specific people?
SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS

SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS
WhatsApp to release default message timer today

WhatsApp to release default message timer today
Facebook parent to take politics, race out of ad targeting

Facebook parent to take politics, race out of ad targeting
Twitter Spaces – uniting Pakistani women through powerful conversations

Twitter Spaces – uniting Pakistani women through powerful conversations

Latest

view all