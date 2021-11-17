WhatsApp to notify users of ‘unknown business contact’ messages

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out another feature update, which will notify its users before an unknown business account tries to contact them, WABetainfo reported Wednesday.



Users might wonder that since WhatsApp already shows an alert whenever an unknown user contacts them what is new in the latest update.

“The new feature shows a message at the bottom of the chat, informing you that the user is not saved in your contact list,” explained the WhatsApp news tracker.

Earlier, the notification "user not in your contact list" appeared under the latest incoming message from the user.

The new feature will enable WhatsApp users to add the new business accounts to their contact list or block them.

However, the feature is available to only certain beta testers on WhatsApp beta for Android, so those who cannot see their version updated must wait for more activations and updates.