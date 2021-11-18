Which 33 bills were passed by the joint session of Parliament?

Thursday Nov 18, 2021
On November 17, a joint session of Parliament passed a record 33 bills in a single day, including the controversial bills related to the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the International Court of Justice.
Here is a complete list of the bills which were voted into law on Wednesday:
Which are the 33 bills passed by the joint session?
1. The Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021
2. The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021
3. The Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2021
4. The SBP Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) 8ill, 2021
5. The National College of Arts Institute Bill, 2021
6. The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 (amendment in Section 4)
7. The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 (amendment in section 7)
8. The Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences Bill, 2021
9. The Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2021
10. The Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021
11. The Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Bill, 2021
12. The Federal Public Service Commission (validation of Rules) Bill, 2021
13. The University of Islamabad Bill, 2021
14. The Loans for Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Purposes (Amendment) Bill, 2021
15. The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021
16. The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021
17. The Pakistan Academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2021
18. The Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021
19. The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill,2021
20. The Gwadar Port Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021
21. The Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2021
22. The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2021
23. The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill,2021
24. The COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill, 2021
25. The Al-Karm International Institute Bill, 2021
26. The Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2021
27. Unani, Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic Practitioners Act
28. The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill
29. The Provincial Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill
30. The Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2021
31. The Islamabad Capital Territory Food Safety Bill, 2021
32. Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021
33. International Court of Justice ICJ (Review and Reconsideration) Bill, 2020