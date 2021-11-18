Which 33 bills were passed by the joint session of Parliament?

A file photo of Parliament House.

Which are the 33 bills passed by the joint session?

On November 17, a joint session of the parliament passed a record 33 bills in a single day, including the controversial bills related to the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) and the International Court of Justice.

Here is a complete list of the bills which were voted into law on Wednesday:

1. The Anti-Rape (Investigation and Trial) Bill, 2021

2. The Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021

3. The Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2021

4. The SBP Banking Services Corporation (Amendment) 8ill, 2021

5. The National College of Arts Institute Bill, 2021

6. The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 (amendment in Section 4)

7. The Muslim Family Laws (Amendment) Bill 2021 (amendment in section 7)

8. The Hyderabad Institute for Technical and Management Sciences Bill, 2021

9. The Islamabad Rent Restriction (Amendment) Bill, 2021

10. The Corporate Restructuring Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021

11. The Financial Institutions (Secured Transactions) (Amendment) Bill, 2021

12. The Federal Public Service Commission (validation of Rules) Bill, 2021

13. The University of Islamabad Bill, 2021

14. The Loans for Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Purposes (Amendment) Bill, 2021

15. The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2021

16. The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021

17. The Pakistan Academy of Letters (Amendment) Bill, 2021

18. The Port Qasim Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021

19. The Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (Amendment) Bill,2021

20. The Gwadar Port Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021

21. The Maritime Security Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2021

22. The Emigration (Amendment) Bill, 2021

23. The Privatization Commission (Amendment) Bill,2021

24. The COVID-19 (Prevention of Hoarding) Bill, 2021

25. The Al-Karm International Institute Bill, 2021

26. The Islamabad Capital Territory Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2021

27. Unani, Ayurvedic and Homoeopathic Practitioners Act

28. The Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill

29. The Provincial Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill

30. The Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill, 2021

31. The Islamabad Capital Territory Food Safety Bill, 2021

32. Elections (Second Amendment) Bill, 2021

33. International Court of Justice ICJ (Review and Reconsideration) Bill, 2020