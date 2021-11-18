 
Pink reveals ordeal of 'brutal' hip surgery in heart-wrenching Instagram post

The songstress penned a note detailing the 'brutal' healing process she's endured so far

Pink has come forth revealing the ordeal of recovering from a brutal hip surgery. Taking to Instagram, the songstress penned a note detailing the "brutal" healing process she's endured so far.

"Hey world! This is what 9 hours of sleep and cuddles from my kiddos looks like 7 days post hip surgery!!" she captioned a picture of herself smiling in an all-black shorts and tank top combo.

The True Love singer went on to thank her husband Carey Hart for being by her side in this tough time.

"I am never not completely grateful," she continued. "It was a brutal first week full of tears and pain med depression, ulcers from meds and constant fevers, but my @hartluck brought me through. (No one recovers from surgery like he does, he's not real.) he brought me coffee in the shower, lugged around my 100 pound CPM contraptions every where I went, dried my tears, cooked me oatmeal, kept track of my meds, got me my phone charger, plugged in my compression machines, took my temp, made the bed, and talked me off the ledge."

Pink then revealed that the excruciating experience taught her that it's okay to ask for, and to accept, help.

"Life always reminds you that most setbacks are actually just pauses and opportunities to recalibrate and count your blessings," she wrote in part, adding, "I'm learning the gift of accepting help. My journey will be quick and intentional, And I will make a full recovery. For that I am so blessed."

