Netizens try to tackle Lahore's grim smog situation with memes

As the people of Lahore continue to suffer due to the hazardous smog clouding the city, netizens made light of the situation by sharing hilarious smog memes on social media.

As per the air quality index, the particulate matter level in Lahore has surged to 367, while in Karachi, it has climbed to 163.

Pakistanis, known for their epic sense of humour when it comes to memes, did not disappoint this time around either. Netizens took to Twitter to share images, video clips and gifs that took digs at authorities and described how it felt to be in Lahore these days.

In one of the popular memes doing the rounds on the internet, one parrot can be seen telling two others that he had arrived from Lahore. The parrot saying this is of a lot darker shade than his two companions, indicating the smog's intensity in Lahore.

In another post, a netizen wrote, ”Breathlessness, palpitation, moist eyes…. You are either in love or in Lahore."

Twitter user Hamna Akhtar referenced Pakistan's dominant position at the recently held T20 World Cup points table in her meme.

Sarmad Nadeem's meme showing what would happen to Superman if he tried to fly through Lahore today, had us laughing.

Haider Toor referenced a very famous scene from the iconic Hollywood film Matrix to show us the various types of health hazards that Lahore is "dodging" these days.

Twitter account @alltimelazyy was right on the money with this Phoebe Buffay gif.

Earlier today, Lahore was once again declared the city with the most polluted air by the air quality index.



In what should be seen as a worrying sign for Pakistanis, Karachi also features on the same global index at number eight.

India's capital New Delhi is placed number two on the list as its particular matter score was recorded at 259. China's Wuhan features on number three, with a 198 level particulate matter score.

The air quality index says a particulate matter level that lies between 151-200 is considered harmful for health, while a pollution level between 201-300 is considered extremely harmful for health.

Any pollution level exceeding more than 301 is recognised as "dangerous pollution".