Gigi Hadid unveils new hairstyle after Zayn Malik split

It seems like Gigi Hadid is switching up her style following her explosive split from long-time partner Zayn Malik.

The supermodel debuted new fiery bangs in an Instagram post on Tuesday, taking fans and followers by a pleasant surprise.

Hadid’s blunt fringe was lauded in the comments section, with the fashion community fully endorsing her new look.

Queer Eye stars Tan France and Jonathan van Ness also complimented the mother-of-one, with Ness commenting, “I’m obsessed w this fringe and these looks.”

Makeup artist Grace Lee also left a prediction in the comments: “Cue EVERYONE wanting to cut their bangs!”



Hadid’s new debuted the look as part of an advertisement in which’s seen modelling a white vest and matching trousers by H&M; it remains unclear whether the bangs are permanent or just clip-ons for the shoot.

The transformation comes weeks after it was reported that Hadid had broken up with singer Malik, with whom she has a 1-year-old daughter Khai.