 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Nov 18 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp has a new shortcut

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. — Reuters/File
Men pose with smartphones in front of displayed Whatsapp logo in this illustration September 14, 2017. — Reuters/File

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is all set to introduce a new shortcut for its users through which they can place a video call while viewing a contact's status.

WABetaInfo reported that the feature was identified in the new update, which Whatsapp is rolling out through the Google Play Beta Programme — bringing the version up to 2.21.24.6.

For now, the update is compatible with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.24.6, but some users may receive the same feature on 2.21.24.3+, WABetaInfo said.

"This is a minor addition like the shortcut to call your WhatsApp contacts in the same section. People that still use 2.21.23 beta updates or the latest WhatsApp for Android Web Release can also get the voice call shortcut," the WhatsApp news tracker said.

