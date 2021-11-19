 
Friday Nov 19 2021
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker expecting their first baby?

Friday Nov 19, 2021

US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker are reportedly expecting their first baby together.

The pregnancy rumours started swirling after the celebrity couple took to social media on the 46th birthday of Travis and shared loved-up photos.

Kourtney posted the pictures with a heartfelt birthday note for the beau.

She said, “I love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!”

Commenting on the post, one fan wrote “She is pregnant, right?".

Another follower commented: "Looks pregnant."

"I am the only one that thinks she's pregnant????" another fan wrote.

Kourtney and Barker announced their engagement last month after nearly a year of dating.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star share three children Mason, Reign and Penelope with former partner Scott Disick.

