Friday Nov 19 2021
Camila Cabello steps out for first time since Shawn Mendes breakup, goes horse back riding

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Camila Cabello is going out and about after her breakup with Shawn Mendes.

The Havana singer was spotted enjoying horse back riding on Wednesday afternoon with her friends.

The 24-year-old songstress, who announced her split with longtime boyfriend Shawn the same day, was seen having some time off with her gal pals. 

As per Daily Mail, Camila looked in 'good spirits' for her day out as she had a smile on her face. She donned a red plaid flannel with a white top and an Elvis Presley shirt.

Camila and Shawn announced their breakup on Instagram Stories in a join statement. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward," wrote the couple.

