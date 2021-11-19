 
Sci-Tech
Friday Nov 19 2021
WhatsApp rolling out message reaction notification

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to logos of social media apps Signal, Whatsapp and Telegram projected on a screen in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. — Reuters/File
Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp is working on message reaction notifications, WABetaInfo, the WhatsApp news tracker has said.

The option has been introduced in the new update — 2.21.24.8 — which WhatsApp has submitted in the Google Play Beta Programme, WABetaInfo said.

Through the reaction notification, users will be able to receive alerts when someone reacts to their messages. 

In this screenshot, it can be seen that when the option is available, users can manage reaction notifications for individual chat threads and group chats as well.

"Unfortunately, there isn’t a known release date but we will inform you when there is news about this feature," WABetaInfo added.

