Friday Nov 19 2021
Jennifer Lawrence was starstruck after meeting Ariana Grande on 'Dont Look Up' set

American actor Jennifer Lawrence is spilling the beans on her first meeting with singer Ariana Grande on the sets of Don't Look Up.

Speaking to Variety in a recent interview, the Oscar winner star shared that he was 'nervous' before meeting the Thank U, Next singer.

"She can't make bad music. I've since reflected on my behavior with Ariana Grande. I went full radio contest winner," the Silver Linings Playbook actress, 31, said. "I was so excited and nervous that at one point, I just kind of walked into her hotel room and sat down. I've just been thinking about it a lot lately. There were all of these trunks for her hair and makeup, and I was like, 'Do you live here?' "

The 28-year-old singer has a small role in Don't Look Up. The Adam McKay's directorial project also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, and Lance Norris.

