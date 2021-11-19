 
Senior royal expert thinks Ellen DeGeneres has a grudge against Meghan Markle

Senior royal biographer Angela Levin on Friday said Meghan Markle with Ellen DeGeneres was the most cringe making TV appearance she has ever seen.

Commenting on the Duchess of Sussex's first appearance on any TV talk show since she became Prince Harry's wife, the royal expert said "I wonder whether Ellen DeGeneres has a grudge against Meghan and wanted her to look so foolish her career would crumble. What would other people do about a friend like that?."

Appearing on a TV channel she said, "You can't have any respect for anyone who acts like that."

She said "Meghan Markle's interview with Ellen DeGeneres is 'one of the worst things I've ever seen."

Meghan is appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in her first visit to a television talk show since becoming a member of the British royal family.

It was the first big TV appearance for Meghan since she and Harry gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey in March and spelled out their unhappiness at life within the royal family.

The former "Suits" actress, who gave up her acting career when she married Harry in 2018, related an anecdote about her many auditions when she was starting out as an actress in Los Angeles, according to a clip of her surprise appearance.

