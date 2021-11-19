 
Friday Nov 19 2021
Web Desk

Adele breaks divorce news to son in new song 'My Little Love'

Web Desk

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Adele breaks divorce news to son in new song My Little Love

Adele gave fans an inside look to how she broke the news of her divorce to her young son.

In her new studio album called 30, the vocal powerhouse included a song titled My Little Love which mixed in many voice notes that she recorded with her 9-year-old son Angelo when she was telling him about her divorce from father Simon Konecki.

"Mommy's been having a lot of big feelings recently. ... I feel a bit confused," she said.

"I love your dad 'cause he gave you to me. You're half me and you're half Daddy," in another.”

In one note Angelo tells his mother, “"Oi, I feel like you don't love me," before Adele responds, "You know mummy doesn't like anyone else like I like you, right?"

