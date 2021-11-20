Tiger King Star Joe admitted to medical facility amid cancer battle

Tiger King Star Joe has been transferred to a medical centre in North Carolina for treatment of his prostate cancer on Tuesday.

The reality TV star has been battling "aggressive" cancer, which had severely damaged his pelvis and stomach earlier this year. Besides that, he is serving a 22-year sentence after being convicted of planning a murder-for-hire against Big Cat Rescue rival Carole Baskin.

Federal prison officials confirmed to TMZ on Friday regarding Joe’s relocation from Federal Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas to a medical center in North Carolina that provides ”special health needs” to prisoners.

It is to be noted that Federal Medical Center Butner provides “extensive medical services” with all the cancer treatment facilities according to the website.

Earlier, Joe whose real name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage, shared his health condition he also admitted he was “ready to die.”

The transfer came forth after the Wednesday premiere of Tiger King 2 on Netflix, which includes phone interviews with the imprisoned former zoo owner.