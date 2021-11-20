100 huts destroyed as fire wreaks havoc in Karachi's shanty town

Residents search for their belongings amid debris of their burnt houses after a fire broke out in a slum area in Karachi on November 20, 2021. — AFP

Fire blazes through 100 shanties near Karachi's Teen Hatti area.

Fire put out after 1.5 hours; cooling down process completed.

Victims demand government compensate them, allot homes.

At least 100 makeshift huts burned to the ground after a fire wreaked havoc in a shanty town near Karachi's Teen Hatti area on Saturday, Geo News reported.

Three fire brigades were sent to deal with the fire initially. Later, seven additional fire engines were called in.

After a 1.5-hour struggle, eight fire tenders were finally able to put out the blaze. The fire was later said to have completed cooled down.

Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed said a considerable number of shanties had caught fire as they were made out of cloth — making it easy for the fire to spread.

The victims told Geo News that this was the second time that a fire blazed through the town, destroying not only their homes but their business equipment as well.

They demanded that the government compensate their losses and also allot properly constructed concrete homes to them.