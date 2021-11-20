 
pakistan
Saturday Nov 20 2021
By
Zeeshan Shah

100 huts destroyed as fire wreaks havoc in Karachi's shanty town

By
Zeeshan Shah

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

Residents search for their belongings amid debris of their burnt houses after a fire broke out in a slum area in Karachi on November 20, 2021. — AFP
Residents search for their belongings amid debris of their burnt houses after a fire broke out in a slum area in Karachi on November 20, 2021. — AFP

  • Fire blazes through 100 shanties near Karachi's Teen Hatti area.
  • Fire put out after 1.5 hours; cooling down process completed.
  • Victims demand government compensate them, allot homes.

At least 100 makeshift huts burned to the ground after a fire wreaked havoc in a shanty town near Karachi's Teen Hatti area on Saturday, Geo News reported.

Three fire brigades were sent to deal with the fire initially. Later, seven additional fire engines were called in.

After a 1.5-hour struggle, eight fire tenders were finally able to put out the blaze. The fire was later said to have completed cooled down.

Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed said a considerable number of shanties had caught fire as they were made out of cloth — making it easy for the fire to spread.

The victims told Geo News that this was the second time that a fire blazed through the town, destroying not only their homes but their business equipment as well.

They demanded that the government compensate their losses and also allot properly constructed concrete homes to them.

More From Pakistan:

Seizure of 'radioactive material': Pakistan says empty containers were being returned to China

Seizure of 'radioactive material': Pakistan says empty containers were being returned to China
'Doors never close in politics': PTI leader meets TLP chief Saad Rizvi

'Doors never close in politics': PTI leader meets TLP chief Saad Rizvi
PM Imran Khan will not get the chance to escape when PDM reaches Islamabad: Fazl

PM Imran Khan will not get the chance to escape when PDM reaches Islamabad: Fazl
In fiery speech, Chief Justice Gulzar slams critics, insists judges operating freely

In fiery speech, Chief Justice Gulzar slams critics, insists judges operating freely
What does it mean to be on the Fourth Schedule?

What does it mean to be on the Fourth Schedule?
Will the top polluters - US and China - cooperate to fight climate change?

Will the top polluters - US and China - cooperate to fight climate change?
Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan

Navjot Singh Sidhu visits Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan
Several Karachi areas face gas shortage

Several Karachi areas face gas shortage
Court extends Shahbaz Sharif’s bail in money laundering case till Dec 11

Court extends Shahbaz Sharif’s bail in money laundering case till Dec 11
LHC directs traffic police to chalk out road management plan to curb smog in Lahore

LHC directs traffic police to chalk out road management plan to curb smog in Lahore

Arif Alvi, Shafqat Mahmood, Shireen Mazari opposed EVMs in 2016-17: Ishaq Dar

Arif Alvi, Shafqat Mahmood, Shireen Mazari opposed EVMs in 2016-17: Ishaq Dar
NSA Moeed Yusuf disagrees with Fawad Chaudhry over TLP statement

NSA Moeed Yusuf disagrees with Fawad Chaudhry over TLP statement

Latest

view all