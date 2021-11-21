 
Pakistan logs 313 new COVID-19 infections, four deaths

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 312 new infections reported on average each day. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported 313 more COVID-19 infections during the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally of confirmed cases to 1,281,872, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed Sunday morning.

According to the NCOC's latest statistics, 313 people tested positive for the virus after 40,019 COVID-19 tests were taken across the country during the last 24 hours. This brings the positivity rate to 0.78%.

Meanwhile, coronavirus claimed another four lives in Pakistan during the same period, taking the national death toll from the virus to 28,659. The number of active cases stands at 22,479.

Pakistan has reported a daily case count of less than 500 for the 10th consecutive day on Sunday (today). Moreover, the country reported a positivity rate below 2% on the 35th straight day today.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 312 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 5% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 120,448,598 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 27.8% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 702,907 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 62 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

