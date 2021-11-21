 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth to ignore health scare for great grandchildren's baptisms

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

The Queen is “keen to attend” the joint baptism of Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall’s sons on Sunday
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is planning to attend the joint baptism of two of her great-grandchildren on Sunday despite recent health scares, reported The Sun.

The 95-year-old monarch is “keen to attend” the joint baptisms of Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall’s sons August and Lucas, a source close to the Palace has revealed.

The joint baptisms, a royal first, will be held at the Royal Chapel of All Saints in Berkshire, England.

“She knows how important this is for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. It’s set to be a heart-warming family occasion and a time of real celebration after what has been some challenging times for certain royals of late, including the Queen herself,” the source told The Sun.

The occasion coincidentally lines up with what would’ve been the 95-year-old Queen’s 74th wedding anniversary with her late husband Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99 in April.

Both August and Lucas have Philip as their middle name as a tribute to their great-grandfather.

The outing will mark the Queen’s first public sighting since she was taken to the hospital in October and ordered to rest. 

