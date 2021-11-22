PFUJ strongly condemns harassment of journalists

PFUJ condemns harassment and chasing of journalists by unknown persons.

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) has strongly condemned the chasing of journalists and Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN) staffers by unknown persons in different vehicles.

In a statement, PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary-General Nasir Zaidi said, “Harassment and chasing on the street is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.”

They said journalists working with different media houses do visit different organisations to gather information.



The PFUJ leaders said that the cabinet ministers have twisted the press conference of the expelled staffer of FAFEN for suppressing media professionals and staff of FAFEN.

“How could the press conference of a person be taken seriously who had been expelled due to misconduct?” they asked.

The PFUJ leadership called for immediately stopping the "third-grade" tactics adopted by the government ministers and officials for harassment of journalists.