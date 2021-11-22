Gautam Gambhir trolled by Pakistanis for supporting Abhinandan

AFP/Twitter

After the IAF pilot and Group Captain Abhinandan Varthaman was awarded the third-highest Indian military honour during wartime — Vir Chakra — on Monday, Pakistanis expressed astonishment over the award given to the Indian pilot.

On the other hand, many Indians flocked to Twitter to show their support for their military official.

As per the Indian media, Abhinandan has been bestowed with the honour of "shooting down a Pakistani F-16 plane during the February 2019 dogfight".

Former Indian cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir was one of those who congratulated Abhinandan on being awarded.



However, Gambhir's congratulatory message turned into a nightmare for him as Pakistani Twitterati trolled the ex-cricketer with hilarious memes and replies.

Here is how they reacted to Gambhir's post:

Some posted pictures and videos of Abhinandan caught by Pakistani forces to remind Gambhir what actually happened.

A user said that Pakistan has Abhinandan's "uniform and documents" in Karachi's PAF Museum so India "can come and take it".

Another user depicted Abhinandan's communication with the superiors while hovering near Pakistan's territory with the famous Dhamaal meme.

Meanwhile, some users referred to the news reports where India's claims of shooting down Pakistan's F-16 were proved wrong.

While others trolled Gambhir by reminding him of the cup of tea Abhinandan enjoyed on his "visit" to Pakistan.

Abhinandan was captured by the Pakistan Army after his aircraft was shot down by the PAF. He was subsequently released a couple of days later by Pakistan as a "peace gesture" by Prime Minister Imran Khan to India.



The Vir Chakra award to Abhinandan was announced in August 2019 but was awarded today in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the country's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.