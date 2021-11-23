Camila Cabello speaks out about ‘feeling really unstable’ amid the pandemic

Award-winning singer and songwriter Camila Cabello recently highlighted some of her ‘unstable’ moments during the start of the pandemic.

Cabello opened up about it all while appearing on Apple Fitness+ Time to Walk.

There the Cuban Mexican songwriter explained the toll her anxiety took and was also quoted saying, "Before the pandemic, I felt really burnt out. I had been working pretty nonstop since I was 15. And the rigor with which I started working, there was just no time off."

The sneak peek into her interview also included a candid admission where the singer highlighted how, "I was barely home. I didn't have time to get to know who I was outside of my career.:

“Pile that onto struggles with mental health, with anxiety, with these toxic levels of stress, it wasn't even a meltdown because I would just work through it."

"I was just exhausted in every way and at that point, I felt like I was running a marathon with a broken leg. I kept going, but it was extremely hard.”

Before concluding she also added, “And I wish that I would've just been like, 'Let me just stop for a second and get a nice cast for my broken leg and get some physical therapy.' But I didn't. COVID stepped in and kind of did it for me."