Tuesday Nov 23 2021
Katy Perry weighs in on her daily ‘half late’ workout routine

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

Lyricist and songwriter Katy Perry recently sat down for a chat and spoke at length about her love-hate relationship with her workout routine.

Perry got candid about it all while speaking to WSJ Magazine for their My Morning issue.

“My exercise routine is being half late to the workout because I hate working out. I’m always like, ‘I’m so late, too bad I can only do a few things’. The guy who works me out is like, ‘[Yeah, right’.”

But with her Las Vegas’ Resorts World residency on the horizon she is working hard to stay strong and went on to explain, “Right now, I’m gearing up for a big residency at the end of the year in Las Vegas, so I’m back in the gym about 3 to 5 times a week, but really it is about strength training and weights.”

“We also like to hike. Orlando has one of those hiking backpacks that we can pop Daisy into; she loves it.”

During the course of her interview with the outlet, Perry also went on to say, “Nothing really makes me feel overwhelmed at this point because I’ve learned how to manage it. I will say, I don’t like to be pushed, I’m always like, ;No, I’m just going to take my time’.”

Before concluding she also left fans with a bit of advice and admitted, “I heard this saying once that really stuck with me: ‘True magic is just the ability to control your thoughts’.”

“I think in those terms I’m just trying to be the ultimate magician. To really rein in that negative thinking and [believe in] the power of positive thinking.”

