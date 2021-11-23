 
Prince Andrew called out for ‘mysterious, murky’ spending habits

Prince Andrew recently came under fire for his ‘mysterious and murky’ free-spending lifestyle.

These findings point towards the possibility of lavish spending, on things like Princess Eugenie’s wedding, expensive property u-keep, and other “free-spending” choices which rub experts the wrong way.

For those unversed, it is estimated that Prince Andrew’s total income consists of a £250,000 annual stipend from the Queen and a £20,000 navy pension.

But a report by The Times reveals he may have exceeded his yearly earnings altogether.

This claim comes just weeks after Prince Andrew’s £1.5million loan was paid off by a Tory donor.

A separate report by Bloomberg suggests the prince also borrowed money from a credit facility back in 2015 and it has been totalled to an average of £125,000 every three months.

The latest noted transaction includes the purchase of a £220,000 Bentley that he purchased back in 2020, to add to his already large collection of large vehicles like Range Rovers.

He is also reported to own a substantial collection of luxury watches, owes a large mortgage on a luxury chalet inside a Swiss ski resort but lost that property when he failed to pay the final instalment of £6.6million.

