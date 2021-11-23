Pakistan's active COVID-19 cases drop below 15,000 after one year

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate stands at 0.89%. Photo: file

With 8,010 more people recovering from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, active cases in Pakistan have dropped below 15,000 after over one year, the National Command and Operation Centre’s (NCOC) data showed Tuesday morning.

As per the latest stats of the NCOC, the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the country has dropped to 14,862 as of Tuesday.

Pakistan last reported 14,646 active COVID-19 cases on November 3, 2020.

Per the NCOC data, 315 more people tested positive for the virus after 35,332 tests were conducted across the country during the last 24 hours, pushing the nationwide tally of confirmed cases to 1,282,510. This brings the positivity rate to 0.89%.



Meanwhile, five more people succumbed to the coronavirus during the same period, taking the overall death toll from the virus to 28,668.

In addition to this, 8,010 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours across Pakistan, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,238,980.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 702,907 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 62 days to administer enough doses to another 10% of the population.

NCOC meeting

In an NCOC meeting, Federal Minister Asad Umer expressed satisfaction over the coronavirus vaccination process, statistics, and data.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in the country has reduced significantly, according to NCOC, as has the number of COVID-19-related hospital admissions.

The center has also urged provinces to speed up the vaccination process.