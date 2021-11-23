 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian's romance heats up as Pete Davidson spotted with hickey

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

Photo: DailyMail
Photo: DailyMail 

It seems that things are heating up between Pete Davidson and his new flame Kim Kardashian.

This was made apparent when the couple was snapped getting dinner together and Pete was seen with a hickey on the left side of his neck just below the ear.

Photo: DailyMail
Photo: DailyMail 

The two also seemed to have bubbling chemistry as they left the restaurant hand-in-hand.

Pete was seen putting on a gentleman’s display as he opened the car door for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star after which they began giggling when they were seated in the car.

Earlier, a source told Page Six about how the Skims founder is feeling about her new romance.

"She’s acting like a teenager," a source told the publication.  

"She’s constantly giggling. Pete has made her feel like the clock has moved 20 years back. She seems happy."

More From Entertainment:

Katy Perry, daughter Daisy Dove start their day with this lively song: Read Inside

Katy Perry, daughter Daisy Dove start their day with this lively song: Read Inside
Jennifer Lawrence on pay gap for 'Don't Look Up': 'Leo brings in more box office '

Jennifer Lawrence on pay gap for 'Don't Look Up': 'Leo brings in more box office '
Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for Nick Jonas amid divorce rumours

Priyanka Chopra is all hearts for Nick Jonas amid divorce rumours
Prince Charles to open new AstraZeneca research centre

Prince Charles to open new AstraZeneca research centre
Priyanka Chopra’s mom opens up on rumours of her split with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra’s mom opens up on rumours of her split with Nick Jonas

Justin Bieber shares romantic note for wife Hailey on her 25th birthday

Justin Bieber shares romantic note for wife Hailey on her 25th birthday
Astroworld security guards sue Travis Scott for $1m over mental, physical damages

Astroworld security guards sue Travis Scott for $1m over mental, physical damages
Derek Hough gives major health update after testing positive for Covid-19

Derek Hough gives major health update after testing positive for Covid-19
Halle Berry opens up on directing 'Bruised'

Halle Berry opens up on directing 'Bruised'
‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling receives death threats

‘Harry Potter’ author J.K. Rowling receives death threats
‘Chaotic’ reaction to Meghan Markle’s relationship with Prince Harry unearthed: report

‘Chaotic’ reaction to Meghan Markle’s relationship with Prince Harry unearthed: report
Prince Andrew called out for ‘mysterious, murky’ spending habits

Prince Andrew called out for ‘mysterious, murky’ spending habits

Latest

view all