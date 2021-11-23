Kim Kardashian's romance heats up as Pete Davidson spotted with hickey

Photo: DailyMail

It seems that things are heating up between Pete Davidson and his new flame Kim Kardashian.

This was made apparent when the couple was snapped getting dinner together and Pete was seen with a hickey on the left side of his neck just below the ear.

Photo: DailyMail

The two also seemed to have bubbling chemistry as they left the restaurant hand-in-hand.

Pete was seen putting on a gentleman’s display as he opened the car door for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star after which they began giggling when they were seated in the car.

Earlier, a source told Page Six about how the Skims founder is feeling about her new romance.

"She’s acting like a teenager," a source told the publication.

"She’s constantly giggling. Pete has made her feel like the clock has moved 20 years back. She seems happy."