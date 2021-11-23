'Come out of leaks and fake videos': Fawad tells PML-N

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry addressing the press conference — PID

Fawad tells PML-N leadership to clarify allegations against them on basis of merit.

Says PML-N leaders should return nation's wealth if they want to avoid going to jail.

Minister says this is the simplest solution but PML-N is trying to make it complicated.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday took a jibe at the PML-N leadership and said that they should come out of "leaks, fake videos, and games" and clarify allegations against them on the basis of merit.

Taking to Twitter, Fawad wrote: "Nawaz & Co, come out of fake videos, leaks and games and answer the allegations levelled against you on the basis of merit."

The minister said that "these dramas have completely flopped," adding that if the PML-N leaders do not wish to be imprisoned, then they should return the nation's wealth.

"This is the "simplest solution, but the party is trying to make it complicated," he said.

The information minister was responding to the controversy related to a leaked audio in which the former chief justice Saqib Nisar was allegedly talking to an unidentified person regarding cases of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz.

A US-based portal Fact Focus had released the audio clip Sunday, claiming that it is of the ex-CJP.

'Campaign against judges initiated in haste'

A day ago, Chaudhry had said that he thinks the "campaign" against judges started in a "haste", indicating that the people did not do their homework properly.

Chaudhry shared a video of ex-chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar, in which he was saying: "Unfortunately, let me be a little blunt about it, let me be frank about it, let me be not aggressive, [but] loud about it."

"Unfortunately, the orders that we are receiving are according to [some people's] wishes," the former CJP had said in the video.

In the video, ex-CJP could be heard uttering some words which were also mentioned in the viral audio.

The information minister, sharing the former top judge's old video, indicated that "the voice in the viral audio must have been taken from the older video."

In the tweet, the information minister had said: "It seems like preparations for the campaign against judges were done hastily. All the characters behind this campaign are known."

Chaudhry had hoped that the courts would "not go easy in the matter" and would "ensure its logical conclusion."

Saqib Nisar says audio fabricated

The audio clip allegedly featuring Nisar was leaked in which a man could be heard telling another person that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz "would have to be punished to make space for Imran Khan in politics."

The former CJP, however, had denied the authenticity of the audio clip, terming it "fabricated".

In the audio clip, the man could be heard saying that "even though there are no cases against Maryam Nawaz, she would still have to be punished."

Speaking to Geo News, Nisar had refused to accept that it was his voice and termed it fabricated. "The audio clip is being falsely associated with me," he had stated.

When asked if he would take legal action against the audio clip being associated with him, Nisar had said he is thinking about "which legal option to go with."