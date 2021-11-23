 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan wins international sports award

Then captain, now prime minister, Imran Khan with the 1992 World Cup trophy. — Twitter
Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the prestigious Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award for his contribution to cricket, a statement issued in this regard said Tuesday.

The Dubai-based award will be given to the premier next year. 

PM Khan's name was chosen for the "International Sports Personality" category of the award for dedicating his life to sports. 

His captaincy of the Pakistan cricket team in 1992 — when Pakistan won the World Cup — has been particularly highlighted. 

The ceremony of the eleventh edition of the MBR Creative Sports Award took place on Monday, November 22, at Deep Dive Dubai. 

Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed, the Chairman of Dubai Sports Council was also present at the occasion.

