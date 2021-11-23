 
Prince Harry, William pay tribute to Prince Philip in new documentary

Britain’s Prince William and Harry sat down to pay tribute to their grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, in a new royal documentary that is set to air in the US in December, reported PEOPLE.

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers features heartfelt testimonies from members of the royal family about Prince Philip’s 99-year life, with William, 39, calling him “the heart of the family”.

The Duke of Cambridge also said, “He (Philip) has always been a huge presence behind everything we've done, really,” he added.

William’s younger brother, Prince Harry, 37, who has famously been at loggerheads with the royal family in recent times, also paid tribute to his grandfather.

“What you see is what you got with my grandfather. The authenticness of him. He was unapologetically him," he said. 

The film was originally billed to mark Philip’s 100th birthday, however, the Duke of Edinburgh passed away in April 2021, two months before his 100th birthday.

The documentary first aired in the UK in September. 

