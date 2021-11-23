Princess Eugenie: Co-founder of 'The Anti-Slavery Collective' wants students to become activists

Princess Eugenie, the co-founder of ,The Anti-Slavery Collective, last week visited Marlborough College last week.

According to a statement issued by the charity, she spoke to the students about the work "we do at The Anti-Slavery Collective and how they too can become activists".

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie's father-in-law George Brooksbank died at the age of 72 on Thursday three days before her son August was christened.

The family of Princess Eugenie's father-in-law paid a touching tribute to him, saying he "loved all the good things in life" especially family and friends.

Daily Mail reported that he had a difficult time with his health after a lethal battle with Covid-19 but the cause of his death has yet to be unearthed.



"George had been in hospital with Covid and had not been the same after that. He had been unwell for some time. It’s been a difficult time for Jack losing his father before the Christening," the publication quoted a source as saying.