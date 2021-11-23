Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez shares amazing video of their son

Cristiano Ronaldo's model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has mesmerised fans as she proudly shared a video of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr playing for Manchester United's youth team.



The charming lady was all smiles as she enjoyed Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's game for the club, while her beau was getting thrashed 4-1 by Watford at Vicarage Road.



The video garnered massive likes and hearts with in hours. Football fans were delighted to see Ronaldo Junior in the field, wishing a brighter future for a little star.

Georgina Rodriguez captioned the video: 'plan de sabado', meaning 'Saturday plan' in English.

Cristiano, 36, scored six goals in his first eight appearances in all competitions after re-joining United following his departure from Juventus.



Georgina, who is a proud, mom previously shared an adorable clip with children and captioned: 'Alana’s 4th party.'



It is pertinent to mention here that Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina, 27, gave the trip south a miss in order to watch CR7's eldest son in action.

