 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 23 2021
By
Web Desk

Cristiano Ronaldo's sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez shares amazing video of their son

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 23, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldos sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez shares amazing video of their son

Cristiano Ronaldo's model girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has mesmerised fans as she proudly shared a video of Cristiano Ronaldo Jr playing for Manchester United's youth team.

The charming lady was all smiles as she enjoyed Cristiano Ronaldo Jr's game for the club, while her beau was getting thrashed 4-1 by Watford at Vicarage Road.

The video garnered massive likes and hearts with in hours. Football fans were delighted to see Ronaldo Junior in the field, wishing a brighter future for a little star. 

Georgina Rodriguez captioned the video: 'plan de sabado', meaning 'Saturday plan' in English.

Cristiano, 36, scored six goals in his first eight appearances in all competitions after re-joining United following his departure from Juventus.

Georgina, who is a proud, mom previously shared an adorable clip with children and captioned: 'Alana’s 4th party.'

It is pertinent to mention here that Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina, 27, gave the trip south a miss in order to watch CR7's eldest son in action.

More From Entertainment:

The Weeknd gears up to co-produce an upcoming series ‘The Idol’

The Weeknd gears up to co-produce an upcoming series ‘The Idol’
Princess Eugenie: Co-founder of 'The Anti-Slavery Collective' wants students to become activists

Princess Eugenie: Co-founder of 'The Anti-Slavery Collective' wants students to become activists
Co-author of Meghan and Harry's biography issues clarification about 'The Princes and the Press'

Co-author of Meghan and Harry's biography issues clarification about 'The Princes and the Press'
Kanye West returns to dad duty as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance heats up

Kanye West returns to dad duty as Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance heats up
TV host apologizes to Adele after making her ‘storm out’ of interview

TV host apologizes to Adele after making her ‘storm out’ of interview
Sofía Vergara celebrates 6 years of marriage with Joe Manganiello

Sofía Vergara celebrates 6 years of marriage with Joe Manganiello
‘House of Gucci’s Patrizia Reggiani says she’s ‘not innocent, but not guilty’

‘House of Gucci’s Patrizia Reggiani says she’s ‘not innocent, but not guilty’
Singer Aaron Carter welcomes first child with fiancé

Singer Aaron Carter welcomes first child with fiancé

Prince Harry, William pay tribute to Prince Philip in new documentary

Prince Harry, William pay tribute to Prince Philip in new documentary
Sandra Bullock gushes over Keanu Reeves while responding to dating rumours

Sandra Bullock gushes over Keanu Reeves while responding to dating rumours
Britney Spears showers gratitude on Lady Gaga for supporting her

Britney Spears showers gratitude on Lady Gaga for supporting her

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle felt royal didn't suit them days after marriage

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle felt royal didn't suit them days after marriage

Latest

view all