Selena Gomez reacts to her first-ever Grammy nomination

Selena Gomez seemed to be over the moon as she received her first-ever Grammy nomination for her Best Latin Pop Album Revelación.

The multi-hyphenate was also nominated for Best Short Form Music Video for her song De Una Vez at this year's Latin Grammys, but did not win the award.

Revelación is her first all-Spanish EP, which the 29-year-old said was "so special to her" for multiple reasons.

In her reaction to the announcement, the Only Murders in the Building star wrote on Instagram: "Are you kidding me?!"

She added: "Revelación is nominated for a GRAMMY! This project is so special to me for so many reasons and I could not have made it happen without this incredible team of people by my side. I am forever grateful to each and every one of you and of course MY FANS."

Gomez , previously, noted that the album was something she had been working toward for a decade.

Jon Batiste dominates Grammys with 11 nominations, while Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. have eight each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are tied with seven nods.