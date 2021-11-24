 
world
Wednesday Nov 24 2021
By
AFP

Doha talks to open 'new chapter' in ties with US: Taliban

By
AFP

Wednesday Nov 24, 2021

Abdul Salam Hanafi, member of the Taliban negotiating team and the Taliban delegation, arrive for Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, August 12, 2021. — Reuters/Hussein Sayed
Abdul Salam Hanafi, member of the Taliban negotiating team and the Taliban delegation, arrive for Afghan peace talks in Doha, Qatar, August 12, 2021. — Reuters/Hussein Sayed
  • New phase of negotiations will begin next week between Afghanistan and America in Qatar.
  • Talks will address opening a new chapter in political relations between the two countries.
  • Several issues such as fighting the threat of the Daesh and Al-Qaeda groups, as well as humanitarian aid will be discussed: US State Dept.

KABUL: Next week's talks between the United States and the Taliban in Doha — the second such meeting since the movement seized power — will open a "new chapter" in political ties, the group said Wednesday.

Washington said Tuesday it would continue to hold talks with the Taliban following a meeting between the two sides in the Qatari capital on October 9-10.

"A new phase of negotiations will begin next week between Afghanistan and America in Qatar," the Taliban said on their official Arabic Twitter account.

"At this stage, talks will address opening a new chapter in political relations between the two countries, resolving economic issues, and the implementation of the terms in the previous Doha agreement."

The US State Department said the proposed two weeks of negotiations will address several issues such as fighting the threat of the Daesh and Al-Qaeda groups, as well as humanitarian aid.

Talks will also focus on how to offer safe passage out of Afghanistan for US citizens and Afghans who worked for Washington during the 20-year war.

The American delegation will be led by the US special representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West.

Last week, West insisted that any financial and diplomatic support from Washington to the Taliban was based on certain conditions.

He said the Taliban have to install an inclusive government, respect the rights of minorities, women and girls, and provide equal access to education and employment.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, foreign minister of the Taliban government — which is not recognised by the international community — last week called for the release of Afghan assets frozen by the US in an open letter to the US Congress.

More From World:

UAE in talks with Taliban to run Kabul airport: sources

UAE in talks with Taliban to run Kabul airport: sources
10 months in: Has Joe Biden been able to deliver?

10 months in: Has Joe Biden been able to deliver?
Humanitarian assistance: US says it will resume talks with Afghan Taliban next week

Humanitarian assistance: US says it will resume talks with Afghan Taliban next week
The monster in the room: Plastics

The monster in the room: Plastics
EU-Pakistan engagement essential to fight non-traditional security threats, say experts

EU-Pakistan engagement essential to fight non-traditional security threats, say experts
Risking China's anger, Biden invites Taiwan to summit

Risking China's anger, Biden invites Taiwan to summit
Malala Yousafzai spotted with husband Asser Malik at fundraiser

Malala Yousafzai spotted with husband Asser Malik at fundraiser
SFO’s 15-year investigation of Nisar Afzal's case ends for failing to meet prosecution test

SFO’s 15-year investigation of Nisar Afzal's case ends for failing to meet prosecution test
WATCH: Is human rights law the best way to fight climate change?

WATCH: Is human rights law the best way to fight climate change?
Khurram Parvez is a human rights defender, not a terrorist, UN tells India

Khurram Parvez is a human rights defender, not a terrorist, UN tells India
India arrests prominent Kashmir rights activist

India arrests prominent Kashmir rights activist
WATCH: Should we be burning our trash?

WATCH: Should we be burning our trash?

Latest

view all