Global science heavyweights converge in UAE for World Laureates Summit

Summit has brought together more than 150 Nobel Prize winners and leading scientists to discuss major global challenges

Sibt-e-Arif
February 02, 2026

Participants attend a group photo during the World Laureates Summit in Abu Dhabi on February 1, 2026. — X/@HHShkMohd

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates on Sunday opened the World Laureates Summit, the world’s largest gathering of Nobel Prize winners, bringing leading scientists and thinkers to Abu Dhabi to discuss some of the most pressing global challenges.

The summit brings together more than 150 Nobel laureates, scientists and policymakers from around the world to exchange ideas on issues ranging from climate change and health to technology, education and sustainable development, highlighting the UAE’s growing role as a hub for global scientific dialogue.

The three-day summit runs alongside the World Governments Summit 2026. It was inaugurated by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and UAE Vice-President, Prime Minister and Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Discussions focus on artificial intelligence, quantum science, nanotechnology, biotechnology, and energy. 

Experts say fundamental science is key to shaping global policy and sustainable development.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said scientists were “essential partners in building the future.” Sheikh Mohammed called science “the true wealth of nations.”

The World Laureates Association also announced a new UAE base. Organisers said it will turn the country into a hub for international research collaboration.

The summit aims to link scientific innovation directly to policy decisions. It highlights the UAE’s growing role as a global platform for knowledge and technology.

