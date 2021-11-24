Victoria Beckham and David enjoy romantic lunch date by the river in West London

Fashion sensation Victoria Beckham and her footballer husband David Beckham's romance does not seem to get old as they love each other's company and enjoy quality time together.

The former Spice Girls member and her legendary footballer hubby, who arrived to the date with her life partner in their Mercedes G Wagon, enjoyed romantic moments by the river in West London on Wednesday.

The 47-year-old fashion designer kept a low profile for the outing as she sported a pair of sunglasses and let her brunette locks fall loose down her shoulders.



On the other hand, David, 46, looked dashing as he rocked a dark jacket over a light shirt for the lunch date with his sweetheart at River Cafe.

Victoria's latest outing comes after the Spice Girls are thought to be in very confidential talks to front a world tour in 2023, following the success of their UK stadium concerts in 2019.