Thursday Nov 25 2021
Lady Gaga weighs in on 'immersive acting' approach in 'House of Gucci'

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Award-winning singer Lady Gaga recently sat down for a chat and got candid about her approach towards immersive and method acting.

Gaga got candid over it all on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and here she was quoted saying, “There's a sort of idea around method acting that it's crazy and that we're crazy."

"But I think that for those of us who commit ourselves to method acting there's something about us that is just fully committing ourselves to the art on a cellular level.”

“That we're deeply entrenched in this immersive experience. I feel it when I sing, I feel it when I make music, and I feel it when I'm acting."

During the course of her interview Gaga also revealed her secret ‘trick’ to getting into character at the last minute and admitted, "It was easy for me to stay in character all the time. When I called my mother, when I called my father."

"Like singing, like a musical instrument or a muscle, it allowed me to become comfortable with speaking in a way where it would be natural to me... I'm not saying that that's the way to do it, it's just how I do it."

