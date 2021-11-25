 
Kanye West warns he ‘needs to be home’ with Kim Kardashian: ‘I can be redeemed’

American rapper Kanye West recently ranted about how he “needs to be back home” with Kim Kardashian during a candid address for Thanksgiving Eve on Skid Row.

The rapper addressed it all revealing that God wants him to get back together with his ex-wife.

There he was quoted saying, “The narrative God wants is to see that we can be redeemed in all these relationships.”

“We’ve made mistakes. I’ve made mistakes. I’ve publically done things that were not acceptable as a husband, but right now today, for whatever reason — I didn’t know I was going to be in front of this mic — but I’m here to change the narrative.”

He also went on to blast major news outlets by admitting, “I’m not letting E! write the narrative of my family. I’m not letting Hulu write the narrative of my family … I am the priest of my home.”

He also addressed his relationship with his children and added, “I have to be next to my children as much as possible. So, when I’m out the house, I’ve got a house right next to the house. I’m doing everything to be right next to the situation.”

Before concluding he also added, “I’m trying to express this in the most sane way, the most calm way possible, but I need to be back home."

