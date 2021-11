Petrol strike: These PSO, Shell petrol pumps are open across Pakistan

A deserted petrol pump in Pakistan. Photo: Twitter

Pakistanis across the country are searching for petrol in every nook and corner of their city as most petrol pumps are closed today (Thursday).

However, oil marketing companies Pakistan State Oil and Shell had earlier announced they would remain open throughout the country as they are not part of the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) strike.

The PPDA had announced a strike a few days earlier, demanding an increase in the dealers' margin on sale of petroleum products. Complaining about low margins, petroleum dealers are demanding an increase in their margin to 6%.

Shell and PSO took to their social media and websites to announce that their company-operated, company-owned petrol stations will remain open across the country throughout the strike.

Here is the list of PSO petrol pumps that are open today across Pakistan:

Sr No

SAP Code Division Name of retail outlet Outlet location 1 104125

Faisalabad

PSO S/S 14

LIAQAT ROAD FAISALABAD

2 102034

Hyderabad

PSO S/S 09 (SANGHAR)

SANGHAR

3 104101

Multan

PSO S/S 2 (FARIDIA)

NEAR PUR MAUJ DARYA MULTAN

4 104214

Multan

PSO S/S 54 (SHAHARYAR)

(COCO SITE) MULTANBYE PASS AT MOUZ

5 116982

Peshawar

PSO S/S 72 (SPEEDWAYS F/S) (EX : SPEEDWAY F/S)

OPPOSITE DARWAISH MASJID KHADIM HUSSAIN ROAD CANTT PESHAWAR

6 114880

Peshawar

PSO S/S-71 (ARMY GOLDEN ARROW)

KHYBER ROAD,PESHAWAR CANTT

7 110885

Peshawar

PSO S/S -63 ( EX-METRO F/S)

M/S Metro F/S G.T.Road Peshawar

8 102094

Quetta

QESCO P/S

PSO S/S 17 (QESCO)QUETTA CHAMAN ROAD ATSHEIKHMA ND 9 104660

Rawalpindi

PSO S/S 1(SECRETARIAT)

M BLOCKPAK SECRETARIAT ISLAMABAD

10 115291

Rawalpindi

PSO S/S 13 (AL-HAYAT/CAPITAL)

13 CAPITAL ISLAMABAD

11 116883

Rawalpindi

PSO COCO SITE S/S 53

AIRPORT ROAD CIVIL LINES RAWALPINDI

12 104703

Rawalpindi

PSO S/S 20

3A THE MALL RAWALPINDI

13 104215

Sukkur

PSO S/S 29 (AAMIR)

K.M# 0/- LARKANA BY PASS ROAD,DEH

14 110636

Sukkur

AWT S/S

NEAR AYUB GATE SUKKUR

15 104671

Rawalpindi

PSO S/S2

DIPLOMATIC ENCLAVE ISLAMABAD

16 105153

Peshawar

POLICE WELFARE FILL.ST

Near D.C Office Mardan

17 116674

Karachi

PSO S/S 3 (MG MOTORS)

CLIFTON ROAD KARACHI

18 113237

Karachi

PSO SEVICE STATION (70) COCO (EX : GLOBE PETROLEUM SER)

SD/2 BLOCK AKDA SCHEME NO-2 NORTH NAZIMABA DDISTT KA

19 101734

Karachi

PSO S/S 23 (DEFENCE)

M.S.11, KORANGI, KARACHI

20 101641

Karachi

PSO S/S 25 (ITTEHAD)

P-I MAIN KHYABANE-EITTEHAD, KARACHI

21 101722

Karachi

PSO S/S 7 (A.B GHAZI)

AT ABDULLAH SHAH GHAZI CLIFTON KARACHI

22 101741

Karachi

PSO S/S 28 BHITTAI

28 A-9,MAIN KORANGIROAD, KARACHI

23 110269

Karachi

PSO S/S IDEAL

NEAR KDA WORKSHOP SHAHRAH-E-FAISAL



Here is the list Shell petrol pumps that are open across Pakistan today:

Meanwhile, taking notice of the closure of petrol pumps, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) directed petroleum marketing companies to ensure an uninterrupted supply of petroleum goods.



OGRA spokesman said some elements are trying to disrupt the supply of petroleum products but the OGRA enforcement teams will monitor the situation in the field.

Action will be taken against the elements involved in placing obstacles in the supply, the oil regulator said.