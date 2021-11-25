 
health
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Polio virus: WHO extends travel restrictions on Pakistan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

A health worker administering polio drops to a child. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
A health worker administering polio drops to a child. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Incidence of Wild Polio Virus cases decreases to zero in last 10 months, down from 84 reported cases in 2020
  • Viral presence in Pakistan's sewerage systems diminishes, which has aided in the infection's containment.
  • Afghanistan the primary source of Wild Polio Virus, which enters Pakistan via refugee migration.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has extended travel restrictions on Pakistan by three months due to it being the last polio-endemic country, along with Afghanistan.

The WHO deemed Pakistan and Afghanistan to be dangerous countries in a recent statement by the Thirtieth Polio IHR Emergency Committee, stating that the two countries have failed to eradicate polio fully and may be responsible for the virus's global spread.

Related items

Pakistan, on the other hand, has made remarkable strides against polio, as the incidence of Wild Polio Virus (WPV1) cases has decreased to zero in the previous ten months, down from 84 reported cases in 2020.

The Committee observed that Pakistan's primary problem continues to be the 'persistently overlooked children' in core reservoirs, as well as dealing with parental refusals and troubling polio vaccination programmes in sensitive areas.

However, the committee noted that the viral presence in Pakistan's sewerage systems has diminished, which has aided in the infection's containment.

According to the WHO, Afghanistan is the primary source of Wild Polio Virus, which enters Pakistan via refugee migration. This poses a serious threat to Pakistan.

Polio surveillance will continue in Pakistan for an additional three months, and Pakistanis traveling overseas will be required to prove polio immunization.

The polio related travel restrictions were imposed in Pakistan in May 2014.

More From Health:

Europe becomes epicenter of COVID-19 amid ‘false sense of security’ over vaccines: WHO

Europe becomes epicenter of COVID-19 amid ‘false sense of security’ over vaccines: WHO
Active COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in Pakistan

Active COVID-19 cases continue downward trend in Pakistan

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Pakistan logs 313 new COVID-19 infections, four deaths

Pakistan logs 313 new COVID-19 infections, four deaths
Fresh Covid demos in riot-hit Netherlands

Fresh Covid demos in riot-hit Netherlands
Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Germany agrees tougher curbs on unvaccinated to curb Covid surge

Germany agrees tougher curbs on unvaccinated to curb Covid surge
Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Coronavirus: Latest global developments
Ireland reverts to work from home as Covid-19 cases rise

Ireland reverts to work from home as Covid-19 cases rise
Pakistan records less than 300 daily coronavirus cases for third consecutive day

Pakistan records less than 300 daily coronavirus cases for third consecutive day

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate under 1% for second consecutive day

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity rate under 1% for second consecutive day
Dutch return to partial lockdown as Covid surges

Dutch return to partial lockdown as Covid surges

Latest

view all