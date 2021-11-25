Thanksgiving 2021: check what stores are open and closed for shopping

Many leading department stores and restaurants switched to online offering as they decided to keep their doors shut on Thanksgiving.

Just like last year, stores have once again avoided to entertain customers due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Walmart, earlier this year, announced to a give a day off to its staff on the occasion as a ‘thank you’ gesture.

In addition, Best Buy, JCPenney and Kohl's have also decided to not open its stores on Thanksgiving.

Down below is the list of stores that customers should avoid going to as these will remain closed during the festival:

• Ashley Furniture

• Bath & Body Works

• Barnes & Noble

• Bed Bath & Beyond

• BJ's

• Bloomingdale's

• Boscov's

• Burlington

• Costco

• Harbor Freight

• Hobby Lobby

• Home Depot

• IKEA

• JCPenney

• Joann

• Kohl's

• La-Z Boy

• Lowe's

• Macy's

• Menards

• Michaels

• Neiman Marcus

• Nordstrom

• PC Richard & Son

• Sears

• Staples

• Sur La Table

• True Value

• Ulta Beauty

• Value City Furniture

• Victoria's Secret

• Walmart

• West Marine

• World Market

Meanwhile, following are the retailers and stores who have decided to open for modified hours and with some special rules to avoid massive spread of the virus:

• Big Lots

• CVS Pharmacy

• Cabela's

• Family Dollar

• Kmart

• Meijer

• Rite Aid

• Walgreens

Here’s a list of restaurants and dine-in places that will continue to entertain customers on Thanksgiving:

• Bonefish Grill

• Carrabba's Italian Grill

• Chipotle Mexican Grill

• Chuck E. Cheese

• First Watch

• Little Caesars

• Olive Garden

• Outback Steakhouse

• Panera Bread

• Red Lobster

• Taco Bell

• Tijuana Flats