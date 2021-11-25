 
Britney Spears collaboration with The Weeknd not happening

American pop star Britney Spears is not part of The Weeknd's upcoming series, says TMZ.

Britney sparked rumours of a collaboration with the Call Out My Name hitmaker on Wednesday when she turned to her Instagram to share that she has just finished filming for movie The Idol.

Britney announced her new project on Instagram on Tuesday, writing: 'I just shot a movie titled "THE IDOL" … it's guaranteed to have hits and a lot bright pics to put in my beautiful family’s faces !!!!!' she crowed on Instagram.

'I hope you guys are having a merry ole jolly time cause I sure am !!!! If I go quiet from time to time, you can catch me with this cat somewhere !!!!⁣' she added.

Apparently, The Weekend too, is working on a six-episode drama series called The Idol starring, as per Variety.

Britney Spears' representatives have denied her role in the Blinding Lights singer's new show and revealed that the 39-year-old pop star talking about a film shot in her house. 

