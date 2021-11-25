Sophie Turner targets at Joe Jonas’ ‘purity ring’ on ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’

Sophie Turner didn’t spare her husband Joe Jonas during Netflix’s special, Jonas Brothers Family Roast as she targeted ‘purity rings’ the Jonas brothers wore earlier in their career.

Calling the idea lame, Turner said, “No, the rings weren’t a good idea. Yes, as a gesture they’re laughably, toe-curlingly lame.

But remember, this was about more than a gesture. This was about faith. This was about principle. This was about taking a stand and setting an example."

Taking a step ahead with the crude joke, The Avengers actor dropped jaws as she added, “Look, Joe wasn’t just sticking his fingers in some dumb metal rings. He was sticking his fingers in co-stars, actresses, and even a supermodel or two."

“To be honest, Joe and the purity ring thing was kind of like a modern-day Cinderella. Joe tried to find a match for his purity ring a few times, but finally the finger hit me.

And it’s also like Cinderella because most of the girls he tried it with were under contract to Disney,” turner added.