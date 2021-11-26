 
entertainment
The Queen’s favorite caller info exposed: ‘If he calls she answers’

Experts unearth the name and identity of the one person who can always manage to get Queen Elizabeth on the phone no matter where she may be.

Royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti made this revelation during his appearance on the Royally US podcast with presenter Christina Garibaldi.

There he revealed, “Yeah! Apparently, the Queen has two people who she speaks to the most on her phones and she also apparently has a mobile phone which is said to be Samsung packed with anti-hacker encryption by MI6 so nobody can hack into her phone.”

He also went on to say, "But the two people she phones the most is said to be her daughter Princess Anne and her racing manager John Warren.”

“He is the son-in-law of the Queen’s friend, the late Earl of Carnarvon and his home was high Claire castle in Berkshire which viewers of TV may know better as Downtown Abbey.”

Before concluding Mr Sacerdoti also added, "So this is apparently who can get through to the Queen from anywhere in the world if he calls she answers.”

