Sources reveal Queen Elizabeth’s updated plans for Christmas

Sources weigh in on Queen Elizabeth’s plans for a 2021 Christmas celebration.



Sources close to The Mirror made this claim and revealed, “The Queen has told everyone she is feeling far better of late and is very much looking forward to welcoming them for Christmas.”

“Like many other families, this will be the first time Her Majesty can gather with her extended family after being kept apart for so long due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

This update comes shortly after the Queen’s health woes shook royal fans down to their core.

This Christmas will also mark the very first holiday celebration since Prince Philip’s death and despite orders to rest, the Queen is eager to get back to normal life.