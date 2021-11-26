 
business
Friday Nov 26 2021
By
BDBusiness desk

Poverty not our issue, inflation is: Shaukat Tarin

By
BDBusiness desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin
Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin
  • Abolished all taxes on petrol, reduction in oil prices will benefit public, says Finance Advisor Shaukat Tarin.
  • Real effective exchange rate should be close to 165, 166. Our money is undervalued by Rs10, says Tarin. 
  • Government will not allow any increase in taxes, there will be no new tax, assures Tarin.

KARACHI: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin has said that all taxes on petrol have been abolished and that all benefits from the reduction in oil prices will be transferred to the people.

Talking to media in Karachi, Tarin said if we do not refinance, something else will have to be done. "The real effective exchange rate should be close to 165, 166. Our money is undervalued by Rs10," he said, adding that there were rumours that lockers would be seized, but no such thing will happen.

Tarin said that our problem is with the lower middle class because they are being exploited. "Our problem is not of poverty, but of inflation," he said, adding that according to the World Bank, poverty in the country has decreased by 1%.

Related items

Inflation in the United States has reached 9% and the US has taken action on the price of oil, which is coming down, he said.

The finance advisor said that the government will not allow any increase in taxes, and that no new taxes will be imposed. "Only tax exemptions will be abolished and all taxes on petrol have also been abolished. All the benefits of reduction in oil prices will be passed on to the people," he said.

Speaking about the rupee, Tarin urged people not to pay attention to rumours. "The value of the rupee will not decrease," he assured, warning those who are thinking that they will earn from the dollar that they will be hit hard when the value of the dollar comes down.

These speculators will be shocked when the value of the dollar decreases, he commented.

He further said that we have to develop the agriculture sector, highlighting that the government is giving a subsidy of more than Rs150 billion to fertilizer companies for gas. 

"Is this subsidy reaching the farmers?" he asked, adding that the government will make sure this becomes a reality.

Tarin then spoke about small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) being the backbone of any country. There are 400,000-500,000 SMEs in Pakistan, he said.

More From Business:

Daska by-election: Shahbaz Sharif wants legal action taken against officers involved in fraud

Daska by-election: Shahbaz Sharif wants legal action taken against officers involved in fraud
CJP orders Karachi commissioner to raze Nasla Tower to the ground within a week

CJP orders Karachi commissioner to raze Nasla Tower to the ground within a week
Pakistan to receive $3bn from Saudi Arabia this week

Pakistan to receive $3bn from Saudi Arabia this week
New era of economic cooperation: Pakistan, Russia to sign important agreements today

New era of economic cooperation: Pakistan, Russia to sign important agreements today
Zartaj Gul left Glasgow Conference after brawl with Amin Aslam: PTI MNA

Zartaj Gul left Glasgow Conference after brawl with Amin Aslam: PTI MNA
ECP asks govt for money to mass produce EVMs for general election 2023

ECP asks govt for money to mass produce EVMs for general election 2023
PPDA agrees to call off countrywide petrol strike

PPDA agrees to call off countrywide petrol strike
Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of Pakistani travellers from December 1

Saudi Arabia allows direct entry of Pakistani travellers from December 1
SBP foreign exchange reserves drop to lowest level since June 2021

SBP foreign exchange reserves drop to lowest level since June 2021
Should we really panic about inflation?

Should we really panic about inflation?
Karachi Zoo director dismissed after rare white lion's death

Karachi Zoo director dismissed after rare white lion's death
Journalist Ahmed Noorani's wife attacked in Lahore by unidentified man

Journalist Ahmed Noorani's wife attacked in Lahore by unidentified man

Latest

view all