In a move to reduce off-net call rates, PTA to lower MTR

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Friday announced a reduction in Mobile Termination Rate (MTR) — amount that a Cellular Mobile Operator (CMO) charges another mobile operator for terminating its off-net calls on its network.

The telecommunication authority, in a statement, said it will reduce the MTR from Rs0.70 per minute to Rs0.50 per minute from January 1, 2022. The rates will be further slashed to Rs0.40 per minute from July 1, 2022.

The reduction in the MTR has been made after thorough consultation with the telecom industry, the statement said.

"PTA is of the view that lowering MTR would allow more competitive and innovative offerings such as free minute off-net bundles for the consumers," the authority said.

The move is expected to make the market healthier and beneficial in terms of lower tariffs for making off-net calls, the statement said, adding that it would also benefit smaller operators in terms of reduced net payments to be made to the bigger operators.

After industry hearing and thorough analysis, PTA has determined the MTR for all types of calls — local, long-distance and international incoming calls — terminated on mobile networks from other mobile networks or fixed networks in Pakistan and AJ&K, GB. These will be Rs0.50 per minute from January-June 2022, Rs0.40 per minute from July 2022-June 2023, and Rs0.30 per minute from July 2023 onwards.