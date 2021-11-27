 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen weighs in on first sober Thanksgiving dinner

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

Chrissy Teigen weighs in on first sober Thanksgiving dinner
Chrissy Teigen weighs in on first sober Thanksgiving dinner

Chrissy Teigen recently turned to social media to clock in her first-ever Thanksgiving dinner sober.

Teigen shed light on it all in an Instagram post alongside her son Miles and it read, “The first time I have ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner!! I used to start my Thanksgiving prep with a shot of cafe patron (COFFEE TEQUILA) and I’d pretty much take another every couple of hours.”

Chrissy Teigen weighs in on first sober Thanksgiving dinner

“I didn’t even make any crucial recipe errors this year! toot toot goes the horn! anyhoo hope you had a beautiful holiday. grateful for you and your love”.

More From Entertainment:

Hilaria Baldwin recalls ‘overwhelming’ struggles during challenging year’

Hilaria Baldwin recalls ‘overwhelming’ struggles during challenging year’
Kanye West addresses Kim Kardashian’s ‘embarrassment’ over his presidential run

Kanye West addresses Kim Kardashian’s ‘embarrassment’ over his presidential run
Adele weighs in on growing friendship with Drake: ‘My biggest gifts’

Adele weighs in on growing friendship with Drake: ‘My biggest gifts’
Meghan Markle privacy case: verdict likely on Thursday

Meghan Markle privacy case: verdict likely on Thursday

Adele tops UK album and singles chart

Adele tops UK album and singles chart
Dwayne The Rock Johnson to receive 'People's Champion Award'

Dwayne The Rock Johnson to receive 'People's Champion Award'

House of Gucci’s broken family capitalism

House of Gucci’s broken family capitalism
Mark Hoppus reflects on cancer battle in Thanksgiving message

Mark Hoppus reflects on cancer battle in Thanksgiving message

Seth Meyers makes surprise announcement of welcoming third child

Seth Meyers makes surprise announcement of welcoming third child

Jimmy Kimmel burns eyebrows, hair during Thanksgiving celebrations

Jimmy Kimmel burns eyebrows, hair during Thanksgiving celebrations
Madonna calls out social media platform for sexist behaviour

Madonna calls out social media platform for sexist behaviour

‘Squid Game’ actor Park Hae-Soo says he’s a fan of ‘BTS’

‘Squid Game’ actor Park Hae-Soo says he’s a fan of ‘BTS’

Latest

view all