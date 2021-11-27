Chrissy Teigen weighs in on first sober Thanksgiving dinner

Chrissy Teigen recently turned to social media to clock in her first-ever Thanksgiving dinner sober.



Teigen shed light on it all in an Instagram post alongside her son Miles and it read, “The first time I have ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner!! I used to start my Thanksgiving prep with a shot of cafe patron (COFFEE TEQUILA) and I’d pretty much take another every couple of hours.”

“I didn’t even make any crucial recipe errors this year! toot toot goes the horn! anyhoo hope you had a beautiful holiday. grateful for you and your love”.