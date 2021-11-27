 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 27 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry slams the use of misogynistic term ‘Megxit’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 27, 2021

File Footage

Prince Harry has called out the media over their use of the completely mysognistic term Megxit.

Prince Harry called out the misogynistic abuse of power in his interview on the Wired panel.

There he started off by saying, "Maybe people know this and maybe they don't, but the term Megxit was or is a misogynistic term, and it was created by a troll, amplified by royal correspondents, and it grew and grew and grew into mainstream media. But it began with a troll.”

"More than 70 percent of the hate speech about my wife was driven by fewer than 50 accounts, and perhaps the most disturbing part of this was the number of British journalists who were interacting with them and amplifying the lies. But they regurgitate these lies as truth."

He also went on to say, "This campaign comes from people who know how to manipulate the algorithms, manipulate Twitter, stay under the wire to avoid detection and suspension.”

Before concluding the royal added, “This level of complexity comes from people who know how to do this stuff, who are paid to do this stuff."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry ‘unleashed wrath’ after hitting breaking point over Meghan Markle

Prince Harry ‘unleashed wrath’ after hitting breaking point over Meghan Markle
Britney Spears’ desire for revenge ‘could ruin’ chances at freedom: source

Britney Spears’ desire for revenge ‘could ruin’ chances at freedom: source
Mindy Kaling weighs in on Thanksgiving family traditions: ‘Mom loved it’

Mindy Kaling weighs in on Thanksgiving family traditions: ‘Mom loved it’
Pictures: Kourtney Kardashian takes kids on Thanksgiving ski trip

Pictures: Kourtney Kardashian takes kids on Thanksgiving ski trip
Chrissy Teigen weighs in on first sober Thanksgiving dinner

Chrissy Teigen weighs in on first sober Thanksgiving dinner
Hilaria Baldwin recalls ‘overwhelming’ struggles during challenging year’

Hilaria Baldwin recalls ‘overwhelming’ struggles during challenging year’
Kanye West addresses Kim Kardashian’s ‘embarrassment’ over his presidential run

Kanye West addresses Kim Kardashian’s ‘embarrassment’ over his presidential run
Adele weighs in on growing friendship with Drake: ‘My biggest gifts’

Adele weighs in on growing friendship with Drake: ‘My biggest gifts’
Meghan Markle privacy case: verdict likely on Thursday

Meghan Markle privacy case: verdict likely on Thursday

Adele tops UK album and singles chart

Adele tops UK album and singles chart
Dwayne The Rock Johnson to receive 'People's Champion Award'

Dwayne The Rock Johnson to receive 'People's Champion Award'

House of Gucci’s broken family capitalism

House of Gucci’s broken family capitalism

Latest

view all