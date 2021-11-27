Sindh decides to create provincial police cadre to reduce dependence on Centre

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah speaks at Provincial Training Management & Research Wing’s 1st Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) graduation Ceremony held at CM House.

"We have decided to create a police cadre so that Sindh's dependence on the federal government could be mitigated,” says CM Murad Ali Shah.

An efficient and upright civil service has the potential to make a nation great, says Sindh CM.



Sindh government has been striving to provide opportunities to the civil servants to improve their professional, CM Murad says

KARACHI: In a bid to reduce its dependence on the federal government for the provision of PAS and PSP officers, the Sindh government has decided to create a provincial police cadre.

Addressing the graduation ceremony of the first mid-career management course (MCMC) conducted by the TMR Wing at the CM House, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Sindh is the first province in the country to start its own mandatory programme of MCMC and senior management course (SMC) for the government servants, The News reported.

He maintained that the courses will be on a par with federal government institutions.

Earlier this month, the Sindh government had refused to release some officials citing a shortage of PAS and PSP officers in the province and the chief minister had raised the issue with PM Imran Khan.

Addressing the graduation ceremony, the chief minister said, “We have decided to further strengthen provincial service and create a provincial police cadre so that the provincial government’s dependence on the federal government for the provision of PAS and PSP officers could be mitigated.”



Murad said that for years, the Sindh government had been striving to provide opportunities to the civil servants to improve their professional competence through different training programmes aimed at professional development and mastering the modern techniques of decision-making.

“I strongly believe that after completing this course [MCMC], the participants will be putting up higher standards of morality and efficiency in the performance of their duty and will make a difference in the lives of the people of Sindh province,” he said and added that an efficient and upright civil service had the potential to make a nation great and he was looking forward to seeing the impacts of the training for the betterment of the province and the country.

The CM appreciated the efforts and dedication demonstrated by the TMR Wing, particularly its faculty members, for the making successful completion of the course a reality. “I have confidence in your talent, your determination, and the quality of the learning and skills you offered to the participants of course,” he said.

“Indeed, the TMR Wing is on its way to be a towering institute for public sector training and research in the province,” the CM remarked. He said that he was optimistic that the wing would maintain higher standards of learning and skill development for the civil servants in the years to come.

Murad announced that he had directed the chief secretary to create a provincial police cadre so that shortage of police officers could be addressed in the province up to grade BS-21.

The chief secretary congratulated the MCMC graduates at the ceremony and urged them to show honesty in their work and apply their skills, abilities and course techniques in the field so that people of the province could be served.

He assured the CM that he would make all-out efforts to make the TMR as one of the best academies of the country.

The TMR secretary in his speech spoke about limited promotion opportunities for provincial civil servants in grades BS-21 and 22. He said that he would like to improve this situation and asked the services, general administration and coordination department to propose solutions in this regard.

It may be noted that 60 officers of different provincial government services successfully completed the first MCMC course from the provincial TMR to qualify for promotions from BS-18 to BS-19.