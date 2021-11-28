 
entertainment
Royals bash 'overblown, unfounded' claims from scathing documentary: report

The Firm has officially clapped back against the BBC for their decision to release a completely “overblown” and “unfounded” documentary.

The statement issued by the royals reads, “A free, responsible and open press is of vital importance to a healthy democracy.”

“However, too often it is overblown and unfounded claims from unnamed sources that are presented as facts and it is disappointing when anyone, including the BBC, gives them credibility.”

For those unversed, the Prince and the Press documentary has been curated on the basis of alleged leaks, recorded cell phone chatter and unofficial briefings within the journalistic community. 

