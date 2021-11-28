Pakistan vs Bangladesh: ‘Want to put Bangladesh under pressure in second innings,’ says Abid Ali

Abid Ali. Photo: file

Abid Ali hopes to continue in same vein on third day to help Pakistan take a big lead.

"We would like to put the hosts under pressure in the second innings,” says Abid.

Praises Abdullah for showing courage on debut.

Pakistan’s Abid Ali, who scored 93 not out by the end of the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh, hopes to continue in the same vein on the third day to help Pakistan take a big lead.

In a virtual interaction with reporters Saturday, Abid said his plan not to lose wicket was successful, The News reported.

“All we wanted was to give a solid foundation to Pakistan innings. We have been successful in our efforts so far,” he added.

“Abdullah Shafique played according to the plan. We would like to put the hosts under pressure in the second innings,” he said.

He praised Abdullah for showing courage on his debut. “He did as I told him. Hopefully, he continues his good work on Sunday,” Abid added.

He said that the pitch had started taking a turn. “Surprisingly, following no support for the bowlers on the first day and even the majority of the second day, the surface started taking a turn. Some of the deliveries really turned and even started keeping low. Our effort was not to leave the bad ball and make full use of opportunity coming our way,” he said.

The opener said first-class cricket helped him a lot. “My first-class cricket experience has been really handy for me in Test cricket. I am used to playing on these surfaces. That is why I did not have any problems when it came to adjusting to low bounce,” he added.

Fast bowler Hasan Ali, who took 5 for 51, said that the pitch was not helping pace bowling. “Obviously, the track is slow and you need an extraordinary effort to take wickets as a pacer. I am glad that my bowling helped Pakistan restrict Bangladesh. I tried to keep a decent line and length,” he added.

“Our bowlers have made exceptional progress and helped Pakistan team win many matches. Indeed bowlers win you matches and that is why our performance has been up to the mark,” he said.

Pakistan have the batting momentum going into Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chattogram. Chasing Bangladesh's first innings score of 330 all out, Pakistan started at 145 for no loss.